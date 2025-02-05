Clayton Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

