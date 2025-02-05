CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 83875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

In other news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Insiders bought 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

