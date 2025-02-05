Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

