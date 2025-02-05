Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.