Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $107.02.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
