Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 18th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,562.76. The trade was a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

