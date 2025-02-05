Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBN opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.27. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Community Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

