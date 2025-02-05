Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 97,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

