Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 19,748 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 643.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

