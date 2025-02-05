Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

