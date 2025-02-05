Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 213,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

