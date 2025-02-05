Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

