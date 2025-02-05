Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 535 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

