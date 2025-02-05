Contrasting Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eshallgo and PROG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eshallgo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 PROG 0 1 5 1 3.00

PROG has a consensus target price of $53.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A PROG 6.55% 24.56% 10.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Eshallgo and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.9% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eshallgo and PROG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.43 $10,000.00 N/A N/A PROG $2.41 billion 0.74 $138.84 million $3.61 11.93

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Summary

PROG beats Eshallgo on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

(Get Free Report)

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Receive News & Ratings for Eshallgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eshallgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.