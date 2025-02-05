Contrasting MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.79 billion 3.62 $58.58 million $6.92 23.77 Jin Medical International $23.50 million 5.51 $3.68 million N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

92.5% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MSA Safety shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MSA Safety has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 13.49, indicating that its share price is 1,249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 15.16% 29.14% 13.45% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSA Safety and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 2 2 3.20 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00

MSA Safety currently has a consensus target price of $202.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.09%. Given MSA Safety’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Jin Medical International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.