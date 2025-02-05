Cormark Has Pessimistic View of Galiano Gold Q1 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

