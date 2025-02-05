Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,479,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,088,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,251,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

