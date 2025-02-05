Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Corteva had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Corteva updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.700-2.950 EPS.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

