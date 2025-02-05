Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.26. Cosan shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 14,937 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSAN

Cosan Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cosan

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cosan by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.