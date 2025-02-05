Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $173,028.40 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,259.10. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 488,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $986.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 382,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 357,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,233 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 169.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

