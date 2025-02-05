Country Club Bank Acquires 5,321 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

