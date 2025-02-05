Country Club Bank Buys 1,018 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 325,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $469.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

