Country Club Bank Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Bank cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

