Country Club Bank Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Country Club Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

