Country Club Bank Purchases 133 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Country Club Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

