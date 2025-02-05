Country Club Bank Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after buying an additional 769,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $63,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 565,783 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.1 %

CP stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.