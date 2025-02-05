Country Club Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Country Club Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.1% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $61,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,003,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

