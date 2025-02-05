Country Club Bank Sells 3,324 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

