Coursera FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Coursera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

COUR stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Coursera by 82.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

