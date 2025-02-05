Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Criteo updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Criteo Trading Up 20.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 448,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $374,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $61,347.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,396.08. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,541 shares of company stock worth $860,406 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Criteo
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Costco: A Retail Powerhouse Defying Economic Challenges
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Under $10 That Could Turn Risk Into Reward
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tesla Just Shook the Market—Will It Crash or Soar Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.