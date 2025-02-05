Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Criteo updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Criteo Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 448,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $374,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $61,347.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,396.08. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,541 shares of company stock worth $860,406 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

