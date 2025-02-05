Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CRTO traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,014. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $374,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,541 shares of company stock valued at $860,406. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 230.1% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,507 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,653,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 42.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $6,676,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

