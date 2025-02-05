Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 166,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE:CCI opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

