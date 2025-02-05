Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 3.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,865. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

