Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cummins Stock Performance
NYSE:CMI opened at $363.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.73. Cummins has a 52-week low of $236.00 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,490 shares of company stock worth $2,357,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
