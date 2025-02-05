CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £24,898.89 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Carbonneil purchased 20,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £24,898.89 ($31,077.00).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVCE stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,597. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.03. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

