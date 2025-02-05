Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 02nd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in providing products and services related to defending computer systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks and unauthorized access. Investors may look to cybersecurity stocks as a way to capitalize on the increasing demand for protection against cyber threats in today’s digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,998,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,198,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,205. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.59. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $411.30.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.42. 4,824,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,994. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,958. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,737. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

