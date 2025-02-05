D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QNCX. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Quince Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

