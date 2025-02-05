DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of FFNW FY2025 Earnings

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 167.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

