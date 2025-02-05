Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $18,148,051.90 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05.

Datadog Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.85. 4,836,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,764. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

