Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 50% – What’s Next?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 2,181,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 583,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

