De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.55. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

