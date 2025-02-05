Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.2% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

