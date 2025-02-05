Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,769 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $919,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

