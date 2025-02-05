Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $425.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.82. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.99 and a twelve month high of $553.09.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

