Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,306.98 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

