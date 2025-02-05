Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

