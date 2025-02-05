Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,358,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 102.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 672,644 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Embraer by 54.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 393,696 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $10,767,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,611,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America upped their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

ERJ stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

