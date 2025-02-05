Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

