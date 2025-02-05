Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
MRNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
