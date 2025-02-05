Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

